How Hanover is ‘inspiring’ teachers to greatness this school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Welcome to the 2nd Annual Hanover County Public Schools Inspire Conference. It was inspired by ITR teachers Laura Cooper and Amelia Buchanan after they attended a conference on educational technology.

"We want it to inspire teachers to come into their classrooms refreshed with new ideas, ready to go, and ready to engage learners," Cooper said. "They have an opportunity to go to a 45-minute session of their choosing. We have a vendor fair, poster session, we have our mascot 'Ima Kilowatt' around here somewhere."

"One of the hardest things about teaching is that you really don't get out of your classroom to see what your colleagues are doing," Buchanan added.

While the teachers are learning new ideas and how to implement them in their classrooms, the organizers hope it's the students who'll see some of the benefits this upcoming school year.

"If teachers are willing to take more risks in their classrooms, then students are going to be able to kind of see that it's a safe thing to do."

Building knowledge on different ways to teach... is Building Better Minds.