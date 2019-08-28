🌀Dorian may become a major hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dorian became a hurricane at 2 p.m. Wednesday with winds of 75 mph. It was located near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The movement is to the northwest, and it will move by Puerto Rico through Wednesday evening.

It will encounter some dry air over the next 24 to 48 hours, so wind speeds may decrease slightly.

The forecast track continues the northwest movement, and the storm should move by the Bahamas this weekend.

As Dorian moves over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, it is expected to intensity as it nears Florida. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that Dorian will become a major hurricane, which is category 3 or higher. This means maximum sustained wind speeds are over 110 mph.

The forecast track brings the storm to eastern Florida Sunday night into Monday morning. Of note is the cone of uncertainty, which includes the entire east coast of Florida and all of the Georgia coast.

The spaghetti plot of all computer models are mostly in agreement of Florida being the main target.

After it makes landfall, there are a wide variety of possibilities of where the storm goes. Some models push it westward into the Gulf of Mexico. Others bring the storm inland then curve it to the northeast, which will take it off the southeastern coast. Other models bring the remnants up through the Carolinas and into Virginia. It is still way too early to say where this storm is going past the Florida landfall.

We will continue to provide frequent updates through the weekend. More details are available in the in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Tropical Depression Erin is located about 190 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras. It will continue moving to the northeast and track towards eastern Canada. The only impact to Virginia will be increased surf and rip currents.

