Death investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — A teenager is dead following a shooting in Petersburg Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of Lieutenants Run Drive where they found a man had been shot and killed.

Neighbors huddled around the apartment complex said that the neighborhood was typically quiet and that the shooting was shocking.

The shooting marks the city’s fifth shooting in just three days. From Monday night into Tuesday morning, police responded to four separate shootings within a six-hour span.

If anyone has any information or heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.