Reynolds Metals heir reaches plea deal in sexual assault case

August 28, 2019

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A plea deal was reached in a 21-year-old rape case involving Reynolds Metals heir Corneilous Florman.

Florman's trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida reported Florman entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

No further details were released.

Online court records showed a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for next week.

Florman was charged with a 1998 kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman.

He was arrested in 2017, after investigators said a DNA match connected him to the once cold case.

Florman, who is the great grandson of the founder of Reynolds Metals, grew up in the Richmond-area.

In 1987 he was found guilty of raping a nurse inside her Bon Air home.

