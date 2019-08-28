Juanita Jo Matkins believes upcoming election is about opportunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia will be a battleground this Election day with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs. We’ve invited all the candidates from the Senate and House districts that represent the metro-Richmond area to come on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Juanita Jo Matkins, a Democrat, is running for the House District 56 which includes much of Louisa, and parts of Goochland and western Henrico. Matkins said the election is about opportunity, and what she calls “obstacle to opportunity,” saying education is a key focal point of her campaign.