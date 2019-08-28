× 2019 AfroFest RVA

RICHMOND, Va..–

2019 AfroFest RVA, Saturday, August 31, from noon to 5 p.m. at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road

AfroFest RVA is a celebration of African nations and the diversity of the African culture. The goal of the festival is to promote deeper multicultural understanding and connections within the RVA community. Attendees will learn more about the culture of 27 African nations while enjoying food, live music, a fashion show, and cultural performance by the world music/ jazz group Hotel X. Vendors will have African clothes, art, and other various merchandise available for purchase. To end the day, there will be a championship soccer match between the 2018 AfroFest champion team from Ghana versus Sudan at noon on the Pine Camp athletic field. For more information about PRCF, visit www.RichmondGov.com/parks or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The 2019 AfroFest RVA is the culminating event of City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) 63rd Festival of Arts, and the Office of Multicultural Affairs in partnership with the African Community Network.