CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A CSX train derailment has closed a portion of Kingsland Road, near Firethorne Lane, in Chesterfield. Crews continue working to clean up after the cargo train derailed at about 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported after three CSX train cars ran off the tracks, according to Chesterfield Police.

Due to the damage, authorities said it would take hours to clear the scene.