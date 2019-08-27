Burned body found in Chesterfield neighborhood; police call death ‘suspicious’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a dead body was found in a North Chesterfield neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive, in the Kingsland Glen subdivision for a report of a suspicious situation. When officers arrived, they found a dead body, who has not been identified at this time.

One of the men who found the body told CBS 6 that it was badly burned.

The man, who did not want to go on camera, says he made the discovery while out for a morning walk in a construction area that connects the road to Iron Bridge Road.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death.

Police are calling the incident a suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.