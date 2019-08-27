Mobile meth lab investigation at Virginia shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Police are working to determine whether a backpack found in a vehicle parked in a Colonial Heights shopping center was part of a mobile meth lab. Police pulled over a blue SUV, along the 570 block of Southpark Boulevard at about 9 a.m., for a traffic violation.

During the investigation, officers discovered a backpack, the contents of which could be used to make methamphetamine.

Virginia State Police were called to the scene to safely contain the backpack and its contents.

Four people in the SUV were initially detained at the scene. Two people were let go and two taken to the police station.

Businesses at the strip mall where the backpack was discovered were allowed to stay open, but customers were told to go around and use the back doors of the businesses.

