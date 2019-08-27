Nurses sing Backstreet Boys songs to cancer patient who missed concert due to diagnosis

ATLANTA, Ga. — After a cancer patient at the Northside Cancer Center in Atlanta missed a recent Backstreet Boys concert due to her diagnosis, nurses at the hospital took it upon themselves to bring a concert to her.

Maggie Mayes Kingston captured the nurses singing the popular Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way” to her sister, who had originally gotten the tickets last Christmas.

The 11-second video features more than a dozen nurses singing to Kingston’s sister.

“When you get BackStreet Boy’s tickets for Christmas and some unfortunate situations happen… bring a surprise BSB concert to your sick sister! The nurses here are awesome if you can’t tell,” said Kingston about the occasion.”

The viral video even made its way to Backstreet Boy star Nick Carter.

“We missed you last night Amanda! Looks (and sounds) like you have a great team helping you get better. We’re thinking of you and sending you love,” carter wrote on Twitter.

We missed you last night Amanda! Looks (and sounds) like you have a great team helping you get better. We’re thinking of you and sending you love ❤️

To the nurses of Northside Cancer Center, thank you for all you do!! https://t.co/WFZsE7tdRY — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) August 22, 2019