× No injuries reported after shots fired at car traveling on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — No injuries were reported after a driver of a car shot into another car while driving along I-95 North in Petersburg.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Colonial Heights police received a call about a road rage situation and shooting on I-95 North, south of Wythe Street in the city of Petersburg.

A driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling on I-85 at the I-95 North interchange when a man driving a dark-colored Lexus shot at the Toyota Camry striking it in the rear driver side. Police believe the Lexus continued northbound I-95 taking exit 58.

The driver and only occupant of the Toyota was not injured as a result of the incident.

The Virginia State Police is asking that if the public has information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.