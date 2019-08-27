Body pulled from river identified as missing boater
Burned body found in Chesterfield neighborhood

No injuries reported after shots fired at car traveling on I-95

Posted 9:24 pm, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, August 27, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — No injuries were reported after a driver of a car shot into another car while driving along I-95 North in Petersburg.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Colonial Heights police received a call about a road rage situation and shooting on I-95 North, south of Wythe Street in the city of Petersburg.

A driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling on I-85 at the I-95 North interchange when a man driving a dark-colored Lexus shot at the Toyota Camry striking it in the rear driver side. Police believe the Lexus continued northbound I-95 taking exit 58.

The driver and only occupant of the Toyota was not injured as a result of the incident.

The Virginia State Police is asking that if the public has information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.