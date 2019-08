× Medicare-Eligible Seniors – Are You Seeing Your Primary Care Once a Month?

RICHMOND,VA – JenCare Senior Medical Center healthcare team oversees all aspects of healthcare needs – and wants to see you once a month – whether you’re sick or well! Cardiologist, Preeti Dube, explains how building trust with your primary care physician can benefit your heart. Learn more – call (804) 409-2000 or visit online at jencaremed.com