Mechanicsville man tries to rebuild after devastating fire: ‘Everything is gone’

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man is scrambling rebuild his life after losing nearly everything he owned after his mobile home was destroyed in a fire.

Jerry Washington has lived on the Mechanicsville property all of his life.

Washington loves the outdoors and working around his yard planting trees and flowers to pass the time. It’s what he was doing last week when a fire at his home changed everything.

“I was out in the yard watering my trees. When I turned around, she was on fire. There was nothing I could do about it,” said Washington.

The fire consumed his home so quickly, there was no time to save anything including all his family photos.

“Destruction. Everything is gone. Nothing left but what you see in the yard there,” said Washington. “My weights and stuff. It’s all I got. Clothes destroyed. Everything gone.”

“It’s very hurtful. It’s my grandparents’ home also. I was raised here with the other grandkids,” said niece Kiska Terry. “So, it’s very hurtful to see him lose everything, especially on a fixed income. It’s very hard for him to start over.”

Family members say any assistance would be a blessing.

Washington set up a GoFundMe page to help him rebuild.

“Rebuild and get some help. As much as I can. Rebuild in the same spot. Clear it off,” said Washington.

Gazing out over the charred debris piled up in the yard, the family says they feel a tremendous loss for Jerry. But even in the difficult and uncertain time, they’re thankful.

“Most of all… for his life. He’s here with us. Could have been the other way around. That’s what I’m so thankful for,” said sister Doris Wingfield.

