App encourages Henrico students to anonymously report threats, bullying

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico students have a new tool in the fight against school threats, bullying, and student depression. The Anonymous Alerts app gives students, parents, staff, and community members the power to anonymously report those potentially harmful situations to school administrators.

“The free tool establishes encrypted, anonymous two-way communication between those submitting reports and administrators, and allows those using the system to include photos, screenshots and videos with their reports,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “Using the system, school administrators will not only be able to engage in anonymous two-way communication with those submitting reports, they can get incident reports in real time and analyze trends.”

The app is available on both iOS and Android devices. Students can also make anonymously report online.