72-year-old man missing out of Henrico considered endangered

Shelby Brown surprises church with donations after funds used to help children stolen

Posted 11:51 pm, August 26, 2019, by

WEST POINT, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Shelby Brown and the CBS 6 community donated to a local church who had money used for helping children in need stolen.

For 2 years, congregation members at St. Luke Baptist Church in West Point saved their change to help out children in need. But when a thief broke into the church and stole it, all of the money disappeared.

CBS 6 community members rounded up their change and gave the bucket of cash back to the church to replace the funds that were stolen.

"We try to pay it forward and ask that you guys do the same, and we hope this will get you back on track with your collection," Brown said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.