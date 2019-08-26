Person killed on I-64

Missing Northumberland man last seen leaving work, driving Ford truck

Posted 2:06 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, August 26, 2019

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. – The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

David LaForge was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 23, in the Burgess area.

Photo Gallery

Friends tell CBS 6 that LaForge was last seen leaving work at the Buoy Convenience Store and driving a 2003 white Ford 250 with VA TAG ULRS-816.

If you have any information about LaForge’s whereabouts, contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.