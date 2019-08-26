Missing Northumberland man last seen leaving work, driving Ford truck

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. – The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

David LaForge was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 23, in the Burgess area.

Friends tell CBS 6 that LaForge was last seen leaving work at the Buoy Convenience Store and driving a 2003 white Ford 250 with VA TAG ULRS-816.

If you have any information about LaForge’s whereabouts, contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.