Chesterfield woman escapes fire at her ‘dream home’

CHESTER, Va. — A Chesterfield woman sat in a chair in the street outside her home as fire crews battled smoke and flames inside the house.

The chair and a cup of water were provided by a neighbor comforting the woman who just escaped her burning home.

Chesterfield Fire crews were called to the 11800 block of Middlecoff Drive, in Chester, at about 11:50 a.m. Monday.

The woman said she was inside her home when, all of a sudden, she saw a lot of smoke and flames.

She was able to escape the home unharmed.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the flames were shooting from the roof.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

The woman, who lived with her husband, called the house her dream home.

She said she felt numb as she watched fire crews at work.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.