× Crime Insider: Man fighting for life following Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Petersburg Monday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

Around 7:30 p.m., police received a call for a shooting.

Crime Insider sources say that the shooting happened on Hinton St.

The victim then ran for help and knocked on a door on S. Dunlop St.

He was transported to the hospital with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.