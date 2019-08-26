× Man fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting near a convenience store on Richmond’s East End Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street for the report of a shooting at approximately 11:54 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the shooting is located near the intersection of 3rd and Chestnut near a convenience store.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.