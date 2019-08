× I-64 lanes closed after person killed in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning.

The accident happened around 2:18 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 203 mile marker. That’s just east of Meadow Rd.

State Police say three cars were involved in the accident that left one person dead.

Authorities say I-64 eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time Monday morning.