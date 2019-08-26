Man killed fetching dog

Hopewell’s Peppersack brings home silver from ParaPan Games in Peru

Posted 5:02 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, August 26, 2019

Swimming competition Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games. Photo by Mark Reis

Photo courtesy Mark Reis

Lima, Peru – Mary Washington swimmer Joey Peppersack won a silver medal in the S8 100 meter backstroke at the ParaPan Games in Lima, Peru.

Peppersack finished in a time of 1:13.58, almost 3 seconds behind Mathew Torres, also of the USA who took home gold.

This is believed to be the first ParaPan medal ever won by a swimmer from Mary Washington.

Peppersack, from Hopewell, lost his right leg just above the knee when he was 4 years old. You can see more of his story here in our Beyond The Roster series.

He will now focus on qualifying for the Para World Championships in Malaysia and the Paralympics in Tokyo next year.

