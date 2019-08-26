Man who walked away from mental health facility found in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Christopher Demitry was located in Fauquier County, Virginia, Petersburg Police confirmed via Facebook Monday. No additional information was released.

Police previously warned the public not to approach Demitry after he walked away from mental health facility in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Demitry, 27, had last been seen at Poplar Springs Hospital in the 300 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 1:15 p.m.

"If anyone has seen him, do not approach. Demitry is in need of his medication," police warned on Facebook. "Call 911 immediately to report his location."

This is a developing story.