School bus hits guardrail in Caroline; no students seriously hurt

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — No students were seriously hurt when a Caroline County school bus ran off Route 207 Monday morning. Witnesses said a few of the elementary-school age children suffered bumps and scratches after a situation involving their school bus and a truck.

An image from the scene showed the school bus off the right side of the road into a guardrail and a truck in the median off the left side of the road. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine what happened.

Classes in Caroline began August 12. There are three elementary schools in Caroline County. It was not immediately clear to which school the bus was headed. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

