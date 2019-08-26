Person killed on I-64

8-year-old girl with Down syndrome gets to water ski for the first time

Dozens of children with special needs were able to experience the rush of water sports at the event.

LAKE KEESUS, WI — An 8-year-old girl was given a special opportunity at Lake Keesus, Wisconsin.

Greta Youel has Down syndrome, but more noteworthy is her zest for life and willingness to try new things — like water skiing.

Youel got the opportunity to strap up and hit the water on Lake Keesus during the At the Lake event on Saturday.

“It was amazing,” said Youel about her first time water skiing.

“Our kids don’t get these experiences very often,” said Greta’s mom Sally Smaida. “It’s beautiful. It’s just wonderful to have a fully inclusive event. I get a little choked up.”

