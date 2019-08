× 72-year-old man missing out of Henrico considered endangered

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Monday morning.

Donald Rodney Borden, 72, was last seen Monday 12:30 PM in the area of Cloverdale St.

He is described as a black male who is 5’6” tall and 130 pounds.

Bordon left on foot and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and a rust-colored ski hat.

Police believe he may be in Staples Mill Rd. area.