This missing 70-year-old man never came home from the store. Now troopers believe he is in danger.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Prince George County man with a cognitive impairment who is believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police said Yahya Waheed was last seen at his home in the 7800 block of Gold Acres Farm Road in Prince George Sunday around 1 p.m.

Police said Waheed left to go to the store, but never returned home and may need medical attention.

“His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” troopers said.

Waheed is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

No clothing description was available at last check.

Waheed is believed to be driving a bronze 2018 Kia Forte with Virginia tags URK8432.

If you have seen Waheed of have information that could help investigators, call the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2770.

