Do you recognize him? Virginia police need help finding this young boy’s parents

Posted 12:44 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, August 25, 2019

SOUTH HILL, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the parents of a young boy found early Sunday morning in Mecklenburg County.

Police posted on Facebook at 7:55 a.m. that the boy, whose name is Jamal, was found in the Tanglewood Shores neighborhood near the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Laurel Court.

Officials also said that the boy’s mother drives a black car.

“He is currently in the care of Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services until a family member can be located,” police said.

Police urged anyone with info about the boy to Mecklenburg County 911 at 434- 738-0028.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD! 

Google Map for coordinates 36.586029 by -78.054302.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.