Do you recognize him? Virginia police need help finding this young boy’s parents

SOUTH HILL, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the parents of a young boy found early Sunday morning in Mecklenburg County.

Police posted on Facebook at 7:55 a.m. that the boy, whose name is Jamal, was found in the Tanglewood Shores neighborhood near the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Laurel Court.

Officials also said that the boy’s mother drives a black car.

“He is currently in the care of Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services until a family member can be located,” police said.

Police urged anyone with info about the boy to Mecklenburg County 911 at 434- 738-0028.

