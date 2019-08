× Police working to identify young boy found alone in Mecklenburg

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA — A young child was found alone in Tanglewood Shores this morning near the intersection of Beechwood and Laurel Court. He told police that his name is Jamal and that his mother drives a black car. He is currently in the care of the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services until a family member can be located. Please contact Mecklenburg County at (434) 738-0028 if you have any information on him.