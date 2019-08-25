Missing man who walked away from Petersburg mental health facility

Woman last seen leaving Virginia church believed to be driving blue Toyota minivan

Posted 10:58 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03PM, August 25, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman last seen leaving a church in Virginia Beach Sunday afternoon.

Police are searching for Janet I. Thurman, who was last seen at 1 p.m. at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the 4700 block of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

“She suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety,” troopers said. “She may need medical attention.”

Janet I. Thurman

Janet I. Thurman

Thurman is described as a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white dress with flowers, a green shirt and black shoes.

She is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia tags 22644HM.

If you have seen Thurman, call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 or call 911.

