How to score a free breakfast Sunday when you do a good deed

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you don't have brunch plans for Sunday, you can help some kids start the school year off right while scoring a free meal.

Greg McQuade profiled Augusta Hite and the Hand Up Resource Center, which helps those experiencing homelessness and battling hunger.

The group’s annual backpack drive is Sunday and all you have to do is donate a new backpack to get a hot meal.

“If anyone is hungry and looking for breakfast and wants to do a good deed at the same time, you can come by, drop off a book bag, and receive a hearty breakfast," Hite said.

The drive is at the Banquet Place at 1129 Hull Street from noon until 4 p.m.

Hand Up will pass out the backpacks to kids in need next weekend.