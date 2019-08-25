‘Do not approach’ missing man who walked away from mental health facility, police warn

Missing man who walked away from Petersburg mental health facility

Posted 9:08 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, August 25, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are warning the public not to approach a missing man who walked away from mental health facility in Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Petersburg Police said 27-year-old Christopher Demitry was last seen at Poplar Springs Hospital in the 300 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 1:15 p.m.

Officials described Demitry as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 160-200 pounds.  He is bald and has brown eyes.

Demitry was last seen wearing a black and red shirt over a white T-shirt, khaki pants and flip flops, but police said he may have removed that top shirt.

“If anyone has seen him, do not approach. Demitry is in need of his medication,” police warned on Facebook. “Call 911 immediately to report his location.”

Petersburg Police cal also be reached at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

