‘Awesome Richmond couple’ adopts ‘sweet’ dog with terminal cancer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – After Bebe's "Big Day Out," complete with an ice cream party on Thursday, there is awesome news to share about the shelter dog at Richmond Animal League (RAL).

Bebe, who arrived at RAL earlier this year with multiple lumps and tumors on his body, was given less than two years to live after he was was diagnosed with melanocytic neoplasm, an aggressive form of melanoma. The dog was also recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism and a skin condition.

But despite the diagnoses, the dog described as a “sweet boy” has been spending his days at RAL waiting for his forever home.

That day came Sunday when reporter Brendan King said BeBe was adopted by an "awesome Richmond couple."

'Bebe’s Big Day Out'

Shelter staffers wanted to do something special for the beloved dog, so they took him on “Bebe’s Big Day Out” Thursday.

The big day included riding in the car with the windows down and picking out whatever he wanted at Petco. He walked away with two bags of soft treats, two chews, and a stuffed bear holding a honey pot with three tiny bees inside.

Officials said he loves stuffed toys, especially tiny ones more suited for cats.

Bebe also indulged in his very own ice cream party complete with four flavors of dog-safe ice cream, cool whip, sprinkles, waffle cones and cherries.

Officials said Bebe devoured everything except the cherry.