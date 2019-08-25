Infant killed after being ejected in Easter Shore rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- A 5-month-old boy was killed after he was ejected during a rollover crash on the Eastern Shore Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to Route 13 (Lankford Highway) just north of Merry Cat Lane in Accomack County just after 7:50 a.m.

Officials said the driver of an SUV ran off the road, overcorrected before running off the road again and hitting a culvert in a ditch.

Troopers said the SUV then overturned, ejecting the 5-month-old boy, who was not in a child safety seat.

The infant was medflighted o Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk where he died of his injuries.

Additionally, the driver and three other passengers were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Investigators said that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

At last check, no charges had been filed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.