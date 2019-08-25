Missing man who walked away from Petersburg mental health facility

Infant killed after being ejected in Easter Shore rollover crash

Posted 7:53 pm, August 25, 2019, by

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- A 5-month-old boy was killed after he was ejected during a rollover crash on the Eastern Shore Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to Route 13 (Lankford Highway) just north of Merry Cat Lane in Accomack County just after 7:50 a.m.

Officials said the driver of an SUV ran off the road, overcorrected before running off the road again and hitting a culvert in a ditch.

Troopers said the SUV then overturned, ejecting the 5-month-old boy, who was not in a child safety seat.

The infant was medflighted o Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk where he died of his injuries.

Additionally, the driver and three other passengers were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Investigators said that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

At last check, no charges had been filed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.