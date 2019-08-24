Volunteers paint and clean ‘underserved’ Richmond elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers from several different groups painted and cleaned Fairfield Court Elementary Saturday just ten days before students head back to school.

Many of these tasks cannot be done during the year when in classes are in session at the East End school, according to school’s principal.

Dr. Demetri Sermons said community support is critical to making sure the kids feel welcome since the facility has been "underserved" compared to other schools in the region.

"Something we always say, ‘When you have a change mentality, it has to look different, it has to feel different for that difference to make a difference,’” Sermons said. “So that's one of the things we're trying to do. Our change mentality will change reality, and that's our purpose today."

And once the school year begins, the need for volunteers continues. Sermons said folks can still help by mentoring kids after school.