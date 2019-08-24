Sugar Shack ‘alerts law enforcement’ after video shows worker spitting on donuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sugar Shack Donuts officials issued a statement Saturday after a video surfaced showing a worker spitting on a tray of donuts.

The three-second Instagram video, which shows the date of Aug. 24, 2017, shows a worker lean over a tray of donuts before she spits on them and then mugs for the camera.

"Today, we were made aware of a disturbing incident that happened two years ago at one of our locations," Sugar Shack Donuts officials posted on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. "We have alerted law enforcement and plan to connect with an attorney to discuss appropriate next steps. The individual in question is no longer employed by Sugar Shack."

Officials also said that type of behavior will not be "tolerated."

The video, which first surfaced on Reddit Saturday morning, had garnered nearly 500 comments before the thread was "locked" by moderators.

It is unclear exactly when and at which of the growing chain's shops the incident occurred.

Sugar Shack now has 11 locations across Virginia with another three locations slated to open this year, according to the company's website.

The shop's original location, which opened in June of 2013, is on Lombardy Street in Richmond's Carver neighborhood.

Sugar Shack was named one of the Best Doughnut Shops in America by Travelocity in 2018.

