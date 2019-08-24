100-year-old decorated war veteran credits ‘goodness of God’ as longevity secret

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Family and friends helped celebrate a decorated war veteran who turned 100 years old Saturday in Powhatan County.

Porter Smith of Powhatan was born Aug. 24, 1919 to parents Lucy Crump and Robert Smith.

The staff at The Laurels at Willow Creek threw a party for Mr. Smith Saturday afternoon.

“He’s 100 today and kicking up his heels,” said former CBS 6 anchor Angie Miles, who is Mr. Smith’s second cousin, once removed.

The World War II veteran said he has always enjoyed gardening, fishing and country living.

These days, Mr. Smith is known for his talents as an artist. When asked the secret of his longevity, he said it’s just the goodness of God.

As for advice for young people, Mr. Smith said be sure to get married.

Mr. Smith will also be honored at a special service at his home church in Powhatan next weekend.