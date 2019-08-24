2 injured after seaplane crash lands on Lake Anna shore
2 injured after seaplane crashes into embankment on shore of Lake Anna

Posted August 24, 2019

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Two people suffered minor injuries after their seaplane hit an embankment on the banks of Lake Anna Saturday afternoon Spotsylvania County.

Troopers were dispatched to a report of a plane crash at 3318 Fisherman’s Way just before 4:30 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a Single Engine Cessna Seaplane attempted to land on the water when the plane contacted the water the floats caused the plane to go back up in the air,” Sgt. Brent Coffey with Virginia State Police said. “As the plane came back on the water it collided with an embankment on the shoreline.”

2 injured after seaplane crashes into embankment on shore of Lake Anna (SOURCE: Virginia State Police)

The pilot, 64-year-old John J. Grieff of Brooksville, Fla., was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said an adult passenger also had minor injuries.

Coffey said no one on the ground was injured.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

State police said the crash remains under investigation.

