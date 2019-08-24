Lightning strike at PGA tournament injures 5

FedEx driver killed trying to help another driver on Las Vegas Boulevard

Posted 8:17 pm, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, August 24, 2019

LAS VEGAS — A 60-year-old driver for Federal Express was killed last night while trying to help the driver of a Corvette, according to authorities.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported the incident happened on Las Vegas Boulevard near Via Inspirada as a 1993 Chevy Corvette caught fire while traveling north on the boulevard, KTNV reported.

The FedEx driver, later identified as John Stacey, saw the fire and jumped out with a fire extinguisher. He was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard when he was hit by a cement mixer.

The Pahrump resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cement mixer stayed on scene and impairment did not appear to be a factor, according to NHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.