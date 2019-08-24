Firefighters issue warning after Southside apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – No one was injured after something cooking on the stove of a Southside apartment caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the Crossings at Bramblewood apartments in the 1300 block of Greenmoss Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The man who lives there made it out safely and is still able to stay in his apartment.

However, officials said the apartment above his unit does have has some smoke damage.

Firefighters stressed the importance of not leaving cooking food unattended.

