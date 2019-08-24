Colts QB Andrew Luck, former No. 1 pick, is retiring

Quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in the 2012 NFL draft and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is retiring, the Indianapolis Colts player said Saturday night.

“This is not an easy decision,” he told reporters. “For the last four years or so I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab. And it’s been unceasing and unrelenting … and the only way I see out is to no longer play football.”

Luck said the pain has taken away his joy for the game and he hasn’t been able to live the life he wants to live.

Luck said he played the 2016 season in pain and made a vow he wouldn’t go down that road again.

He said because he couldn’t put his heart into the game, he would have been selling himself and his teammates short.

He said he told his teammates earlier that he was retiring.

Injuries had kept Luck, 29, from playing in the preseason. He was on the Colts’ sideline Saturday in street clothes.

The Colts open the season September 8 at Los Angeles against the Chargers.

