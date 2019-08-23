× Terminal in Richmond International Airport on lockdown: ‘No one is allowed in or out’

RICHMOND, Va. — A terminal at Richmond International Airport is on lockdown.

Terminal B is shut down and no one is allowed in or out, a spokesperson for the airport said.

Officials say they are looking for a potential security breach.

Depending on the length of time in this search passengers may have to leave and then be rescreened to come in Terminal A, officials say.

