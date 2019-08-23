Severe storms with heavy rain, damaging winds possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. -- A cold front will move through Central Virginia Friday afternoon and evening, providing an additional lift for numerous showers and storms.

Some of the storms will be severe, especially south of roughly interstate 64.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, localized heavy downpours, cloud-to-ground lightning, and a low chance for a tornado.

Timing of the storms will be Friday afternoon through the evening, with the best chance in Richmond between 4 and 6 p.m.

Much milder air will move into the region this weekend, with highs only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers will be possible, especially across Southside Virginia on Saturday, with mostly dry conditions on Sunday.