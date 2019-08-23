Red Vein Escape brings first escape room to Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — A group of experienced local haunted house operators has taken its knack for creating spooky settings to another level.

Kitty Barnes, Ryan Sligh, Andrew Powers and David Hayworth – four members of the Red Vein Army, a self-titled “group of haunters in Richmond who can’t sit still,” – are launching Red Vein Escape, an escape room at 108 Robinson St. in Ashland.

The venue formally opens today (Friday) at 5 p.m. with its official grand opening and ribbon cutting. It’s the first escape room in Ashland, following a trend in which similar facilities popped up around the region beginning in earnest a few years ago.

With eerie background sounds and the occasional horror-themed music in the background, the game takes place in three separate puzzle-filled rooms, culminating in a finale where participants stake a local urban legend, the Richmond Vampire, in the heart before escaping.

