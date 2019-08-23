Recovery Fest and BBQ Cook Off

RICHMOND, Va- The McShin foundation is dedicated to helping people move past alcohol and drug addiction and back to. Productive life. Today we were joined by McShins CEO, Honesty Liller along with Director of Development, Alden Gregory to tell us about the event and their organization. Come out to McShins recover fest September 7th to enjoy delicious barbecue and support the foundation. For more information visitwww.mcshin.org

Event Details:

Recover Fest – September 7th at McShin Foundation