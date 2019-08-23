Track storms using Interactive Radar

Recovery Fest and BBQ Cook Off

Posted 11:58 am, August 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va- The McShin foundation is dedicated to helping people move past alcohol and drug addiction and back to. Productive life. Today we were joined by McShins CEO, Honesty Liller along with Director of Development, Alden Gregory to tell us about the event and their organization. Come out to McShins recover fest September 7th to enjoy delicious barbecue and support the foundation. For more information visitwww.mcshin.org

 

Event Details:

 

Recover Fest – September 7th at McShin Foundation

