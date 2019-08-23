× Police: Woman assaulted, robbed in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Richmond Friday evening.

Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of N. Hopkins Road for a robbery.

Once on scene, they found a woman who had been assaulted.

The suspect who assaulted the female then fled with an undetermined amount of cash belonging to a business.

Detectives are currently on scene and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.