Track storms using Interactive Radar

Petersburg Police seeking to identify burglary suspect

Posted 4:17 pm, August 23, 2019, by

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are seeking to identify the man who was caught on camera stealing from a Petersburg business early Thursday morning.

On June 6 around 3 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the 400 block of S. Sycamore Street and removed a laptop, cash, checks and other business equipment.

If you have any information in regards to this Commercial Burglary, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.

Petersburg Crime Solvers (804)861-1212
Petersburg Non-Emergency (804)732-4222

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.