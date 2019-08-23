× Petersburg Police seeking to identify burglary suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are seeking to identify the man who was caught on camera stealing from a Petersburg business early Thursday morning.

On June 6 around 3 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the 400 block of S. Sycamore Street and removed a laptop, cash, checks and other business equipment.

If you have any information in regards to this Commercial Burglary, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.

Petersburg Crime Solvers (804)861-1212

Petersburg Non-Emergency (804)732-4222