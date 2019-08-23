Independent Waylin Ross wants to bring change to his hometown of Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This year's election will see every seat in the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs and once again Virginia will be a battleground.

We have invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond metro to come on CBS 6 News to talk about their campaigns.

Waylin Ross, a Petersburg native, is an Independent running for election in Senate District 16.

When he stopped by CBS 6 he said the General Assembly needs a new way to do business, to create jobs and reform education, and as an independent, he can do that.

“I think this election is about giving a voice to a marginalized community, my hometown of Petersburg. What I want to do is focus on political reform and government reform, including independent redistricting,” said Ross.

He is running against Democratic candidate Joe Morrissey.

