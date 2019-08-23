How these kids scored free back-to-school physicals and vaccinations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- Parents and kids woke up early Friday morning to get their back-to-school vaccinations for free before school starts on Sept. 3.

For more than 20 years, Richmond City Health District staffers have been helping residents get ready for school with the free clinic.

Clinic staff and VCU School of Nursing students provided free vaccinations to around 300 children, George Jones with Richmond & Henrico Health Districts said.

"By coming today to get their necessary vaccinations and school physicals that way they can start school on time," Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager and Director of Community Engagement for Richmond City Health District, said. "By children getting immunized, it also protects themselves and the children that they attend school with."

Parents like Selina Goodwin arrived early hoping to beat the crowd, but said the free physical and vaccinations were worth the wait.

"I looked it up. Without insurance it’s like $435 for both of my kids, so [it is a ] relief," Goodwin said.

Casey Johnson, the parent of rising kindergartner, was relieved to get the checkup completed.

"It’s one last thing I have to worry about and then it’s all done, so after this we’re good to go," Johnson said.

Organizers said the clinic had reached capacity as of about 1 p.m. and would be ending earlier than planned.

Officials noted school immunizations are also available via appointment at the Richmond City Health District by calling 804-482-5500.

"Family doctors and physicians also provide school entry immunizations and physicals," George Jones with Richmond & Henrico Health Districts said.

Additionally, Henrico County will be having a back to school clinic on Aug. 28. Click here for more information.