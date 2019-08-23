How these backpacks will help youngest human trafficking victims in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police officers in Richmond will be able to provide more resources and help to 50 victims of human trafficking thanks to a generous donation Friday.

The non-profit group Operation Underground Railroad gave Richmond Police 50 filled backpacks to help younger victims.

There are comfort items, including personal hygiene products, non-perishable foods and coloring books, in each of the backpacks.

Operation Underground Railroad volunteers said they may be items that other kids take for granted, but the message they send to these victims is powerful.

"That they're not alone, and even though they may not know the people who provided these items, there are people out there that care and want to see them be happy and have an improved life,” Kierstin Stockton with Operation Underground Railroad said.

Officers said they deal with several human trafficking cases each week and strive to provide those victims with a safe space once they have been rescued.