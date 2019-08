Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can catch them performing all over central Virginia including tomorrow at the third annual “The Circle of Wagons” BBQ cook-off and concert held at Green top Hunt and Fish. Come out and enjoy a line up of bluegrass, barbecue, and food trucks. As always, this event is FREE to attend!

Event Details:

Saturday 8/24

12pm-7pm

Green Top Hunt & Fish

10150 Lakeridge Parkway

Ashland